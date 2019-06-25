× Northwest Arkansas Championship Golf Tournament Underway In Rogers

ROGERS (KFSM) — The LPGA is in Northwest Arkansas this week as the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship Golf Tournament kicks off in Rogers.

The event kicked off Monday with professional practice and the first qualifier, and the professional practice continues all day today (June 25).

The morning started with a yoga class for children at 10 a.m. at the Pinnacle Hills Country Club. The day’s events will conclude with the Champions Party at the John Q. Hammons Convention Center.

The championship tournament itself begins Wednesday (June 26) morning with Official Pro-Am (Tee Times) from 7-9 a.m. Other events will included the Walmart Women’s Empowerment Summit at the convention center from 7:30 a.m.-noon and the BITE I DISCOVER event from 6-9 p.m. at the 8th Street Market in Bentonville.

Here’s a full list of events for the rest of the week:

TUESDAY, JUNE 25

All Day Professional Practice (No pre-determined times or pairings)

10:00am – 11:00am Yoga for Kids presented by Dove – Hub479

6:30pm – 9:00pm Champions Party presented by Unilever – JQH Convention Center

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26

7:00am – 9:00am Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G – Official Pro-Am (Tee Times)

10:00am – 3:00pm Walmart and Always STEAM Center Open

12:00pm – 2:10pm Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G – Official Pro-Am (Tee Times)

6:00pm – 9:00pm BITE | SPARK – 8th Street Market, Bentonville

THURSDAY, JUNE 27

7:00am – 9:00am Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G – Official Pro-Am (Tee Times)

7:30am – 12:00pm Walmart Women’s Empowerment Summit presented by Kimberly-Clark – JQH Convention Center

10:00am – 3:00pm Walmart and Always STEAM Center Open

12:00pm – 2:10pm Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G – Official Pro-Am (Tee Times)

4:00pm – 5:30pm Always Live #LikeAGirl STEAM Day – Hub479 & STEAM Center

6:00pm – 9:00pm BITE | DISCOVER – 8th Street Market, Bentonville

FRIDAY, JUNE 28

7:30am – 9:31am First Round Morning Tee Times, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G

9:00am – 7:00pm On-site Hospitality Tents Open

10:00am – 4:00pm Walmart and Always STEAM Center Open

11:00am – 1:30pm Golf Channel Live Coverage

12:30pm – 2:31pm First Round Afternoon Tee Times, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G

6:00pm – 9:00pm BITE | CRAFT – 8th Street Market, Bentonville

SATURDAY, JUNE 29

6:00am – 9:00am 5K @ the LPGA – Walmart AMP / Pinnacle Country Club

7:30am – 9:31am Second Round Morning Tee Times, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G

9:00am – 7:00pm Onsite Hospitality Tents Open

10:00am – 4:00pm Walmart and Always STEAM Center Open

11:00am – 3:00pm BITE Onsite – Hub479

12:30pm – 2:31pm Second Round Afternoon Tee Times, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G

2:00pm – 5:00pm Golf Channel Live Coverage

SUNDAY, JUNE 30

8:45am – 10:57am Final Round Tee Times, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G

9:00am – 6:30pm Onsite Hospitality Tents Open

9:30am – 10:30am Yoga on the Green – Hub479

10:00am – 4:00pm Walmart and Always STEAM Center Open

11:00am – 3:00pm The First Tee Junior Golf Zone presented by Dove – Pinnacle Country Club, 9th Hole Putting Green

2:00pm – 5:00pm Golf Channel Live Coverage

**18th Green Ceremony Immediately Following Play

***Champions Toast Immediately Following 18 Green Ceremony – Pinnacle Clubhouse