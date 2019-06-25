Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting At Poteau EZ Mart Justified By OSBI

POTEAU, Okla. (KFSM) — A deadly officer-involved shooting at the EZ Mart in Poteau, Oklahoma has been justified by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).

The OSBI has completed the investigation of the officer-involved shooting of Jaquon Thompson and has determined that the officer’s actions were justified and necessary to prevent the imminent bodily harm or death of the store clerk.

On June 11, OSBI said Thompson was holding a knife to a 44-year-old female clerk’s throat. Police say he was refusing to drop the weapon and release the woman when asked by law enforcement.

A Poteau Police officer and LeFlore County Sheriff’s deputy both responded to the 911 call. Each fired one shot when Thompson refused to drop the weapon. He was pronounced dead at the scene.