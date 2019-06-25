× Sam’s Club To Offer Alcohol Delivery Through Instacart, Arkansas Excluded

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Sam’s Club announced a new service it’s calling “Instacart Cheers” that will allow members in 11 states to purchase wine and spirits online from 215 Sam’s Club locations.

Arkansas, however, is not among the states with the service because state law prohibits alcohol delivery to residents through third-party services.

The Alcohol Beverage Commission of Arkansas (ABC) told Talk Business & Politics the only exception would be if a person visits a winery they can order wine and have it shipped to their homes.

ABC officials said for Arkansas to change the law it would require legislative action and governor approval.

For Sam’s Club members in states like Missouri, Florida or California the new service is available.

To read more, visit Talk Business & Politics.