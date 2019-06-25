× Sebastian County Disaster Recovery Center To Open Wednesday

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — The Disaster Recovery Center for Sebastian County will open Wednesday in Fort Smith after previously being delayed.

The center will offer in-person support to individuals and businesses in counties included in the federal disaster declaration for flooding in Arkansas from May 21 to June 14. Those counties are Arkansas, Conway, Crawford, Desha, Faulkner, Jefferson, Logan, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Sebastian and Yell.

The center will be open at Central Mall in Fort Smith, 5111 Rogers Ave., Suite 605 upstairs near Dillard’s. The center’s hours will be Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m.

Representatives from the state of Arkansas, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the U.S. Small Business Administration and other organizations will be on-hand to explain available assistance programs and help connect those affected with the best matches for their recovery needs.

Homeowners, renters and businesses need to register for disaster assistance before visiting the recovery center. This can be done through the FEMA mobile app or at disasterassistance.gov or disasterassistance.gov/es for Spanish. They can also call the helpline at 800-621-3362 or the TTY line at 800-462-7585 from 7 a.m. to 10 pm. seven days a week.

The recovery center had been expected to open on Sunday (June 23) but was delayed without explanation.