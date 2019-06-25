Washington Regional Asking For Breast Milk Donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Washington Regional Medical Center has partnered with Oklahoma Mothers' Breast Milk Bank to be the first human milk depot in Northwest Arkansas.

Nursing women who are pre-approved by Oklahoma Mothers' Milk Bank can donate their extra breast milk at Washington Regional. The milk will be stored until it is picked up by the milk bank.

The Oklahoma Mothers' Milk Bank will then test, pasteurize and store the milk before dispensing it to an ordering hospital or to a patient with a physician's prescription.

For further information about donating breast milk, contact Oklahoma Mothers’ Milk Bank at 405-297-5683 or go to www.okmilkbank.org.