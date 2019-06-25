Winslow Calling For Volunteers To Clean Up Flood Debris In Time For July 4th

WINSLOW (KFSM) — The city of Winslow is determined to carry on with it’s July 4th celebration plans, but after this week’s flash flooding, it’s going to need some help doing it.

The city is calling for volunteers to help clean up the Winslow Ballpark on Saturday (June 29) so the park can be opened for the July 4 celebration. The big incentive? A cookout by the mayor himself.

Volunteers are asked to arrive at 8 a.m. with cleaning supplies, including rakes, shovels, saws, gloves, garbage bags and other cleanup items.

Afterward, Mayor Chuck Dwyer will grill hot dogs and hamburgers to be served at noon. The lunch will be a potluck, and volunteers are encouraged to bring their own drinks as well as any side dishes, chips or desserts they may want to provide.

“As you know, the June 23rd flood devastated the ballpark,” the announcement on the city’s webpage said. “With your help, we can all pull together and clean up the area to make this happen.”

A volunteer sign-up sheet will be provided at the bridge.