Bentonville Native Makes State History On The Mat

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) - For the first time a Division-I wrestling recruit will stay in-state for his college career. Bentonville’s Cash Jones is the first Arkansan to suit up for the Little Rock Trojans.

“I’m an Arkansas boy, I want to be home and I want to help build the sport here.”

Jones started wrestling when he was 9-years-old, since then he’s been hooked. “It’s all emotion and it’s all heart. It’s an adrenalin rush and it’s awesome.” The state champion is the first Arkansan to stay in-state and wrestle at the D-I level.

“It’s amazing, having an opportunity to be the first and I’m glad to have it. I wouldn’t want to do it anywhere else. I’m glad to be from Arkansas.”

Now the bell has run on Jones’ career it’s up to him what he does with his time on the mat.

“Just to help build the culture, 5 years isn’t a lot of time but I expect us to take big leaps more than people expect."