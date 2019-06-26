First Woman Appointed To Full Term On Arkansas Game And Fish Panel

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas woman has been appointed to a full term on the commission that regulates hunting and fishing for the first time in state history.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday named Anne Marie Doramus of Little Rock to the state Game and Fish Commission. Doramus is replacing outgoing Commissioner Ford Overton and will begin her seven-year term on the panel in July.

Doramus is vice president of special projects and sales for Arkansas Bolt Company in Little Rock and currently serves on the board of directors for the Arkansas State Fair and the Game and Fish Foundation. A press release says she is an avid duck hunter and bass angler on her family’s farm in southeast Arkansas.

Hutchinson praised Doramus as committed to the conservation of natural resources.