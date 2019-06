TENKILLER LAKE (KFSM) — Due to high water brought on by rainfall, some campground reservations at Tenkiller lake for Fourth of July weekend have been canceled.

Reservations at Strayhorn, Pettit Bay and Cookson have been canceled for the holiday weekend.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District, Spaniard Creek and Brewers Bend campgrounds have been reopened as of now.

For other campground closures, please visit https://www.swt.usace.army.mil/Park-and-Campground-Closures/.