Fourth Medical Marijuana Dispensary In Arkansas Gets Green Light To Open

Helena-West Helena, Ark. (KFSM) — A fourth medical marijuana dispensary in Arkansas has been given the go-ahead to open from Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) enforcement agents.

The Greenlight Dispensary in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas was approved to begin operations on Tuesday, June 25.

When the Greenlight Dispensary actually begins selling medical marijuana will be at the discretion of the owners.

Since the first dispensary opened in Arkansas in May, a total of 258 pounds of medical marijuana have been sold in the state totaling approximately $1.72 million in sales.

Following inspections by the ABC, two more dispensaries could soon open, according to Scott Hardin, Director of Communications for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.