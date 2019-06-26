Fourth Of July Firework Events Where You Live

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — With the July 4th holiday approaching, many people are looking for places to safely watch fireworks.

Below is a list of events happening in our area. If you know of any other events please email the information to us at new@kfsm.com, subject: 4th of July fireworks.

Saturday, June 29

Springdale: Rodeo of the Ozarks Parade and Fireworks – Parade begins at 3 p.m. on the rodeo grounds. Fireworks begin after Saturday night’s rodeo performance.

Mulberry: Celebrate Mulberry – Festivities begin at 6 p.m. at Kirksey Park. Fireworks will start at dark.

Sunday, June 30

Pea Ridge: Pea Ridge Freedom Fest – Event is from 6-9 p.m. at First Assembly of God, Weston St. Free fireworks, food, games, prizes and music.

Rogers: 12th Annual Fireworks at the Crosses – Event begins at 6 p.m. at Cross Church, Pinnacle Hills campus. Live music, outdoor baptisms and fireworks.

Tuesday, July 2

Springdale: Naturals postgame fireworks by Arvest and Bimbo Bakeries USA at Arvest Ballpark – Game begins at 6:35 p.m. at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, fireworks to follow.

Fayetteville: Red, White and Blooms Patriotic Concert – Event is from 7-9 p.m. at Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville.

Wednesday, July 3

Springdale: Independence Eve Fireworks Spectacular by Mini Babybel Cheese at Arvest Ballpark – Game begins at 6:35 p.m. at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, fireworks to follow.

Bella Vista: Independence Day Fireworks Display, Bella Vista – Event is from 5-10 p.m. at the Dam at Loch Lomond. Visitors can park below the dam and can bring blankets and lawn chairs to watch the firework show.

Barling: Independence Day Celebration – Event is from 5-10 p.m. at Barling City Park, fireworks will start at dark.

Thursday, July 4

Springdale: 4th at the Field with NWA Naturals – Game begins at 6:30 p.m. at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. Fireworks Spectacular presented by the Walmart Museum to follow.

Springdale: Tyson Park – Event begins at 5 p.m. at Tyson Park in Springdale.

Farmington: City of Farmington Fireworks Display – Fireworks begin at dark, many people watch from the Farmington High School football field.

Rogers: Walmart AMP – Free family festival begins at 5 p.m. AMP gates open at 6 p.m., music starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets required for AMP show.

Bentonville: Orchard’s Park – Music starts at 7 p.m., fireworks start at 9 p.m. at Orchard’s Park in Bentonville.

Centerton: FourthFest, Centerton – Event is 7-9:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Centerton. Kids inflatables, games, free food while it lasts and fireworks.

Gentry: Gentry Freedom Fest – Event is from 12-9 p.m. at Gentry City Park. Fireworks will begin at dusk.

Fort Smith: Mayor’s 4th of July Celebration – Due to needed cleanup and repair of the flood-damaged riverfront park, the party has been moved to the Fort Smith National Historic Site. Fireworks will be launched from the usual spot along the Arkansas River at 9:30 p.m. sharp.

Van Buren: City Fireworks – Field of Dreams gates open at 7 p.m., fireworks start at dark.

Greenwood: Greenwood Freedom FEST – The event and fireworks will be held at Town Square in Greenwood.

Siloam Springs: “Fire in the Sky” Independence Day Celebration – Parking lot opens at 6 p.m. at Siloam Springs Municipal Airport, fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

Poteau, Oklahoma: Independence Day Festival – Events start at 6 p.m. at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center, fireworks start at dark.

Friday, July 5

Prairie Grove: “Celebrate Prairie Grove” – Free bouncy houses, water slides and swimming at the Rieff Park & PG Aquatic Center. Fireworks begin at dark.

Saturday, July 6

Beaver Lake: Ventris Trail’s End Resort Fireworks Show – Visitors can view fireworks from their boats, fireworks will be set off from Ventris Trail’s End Resort.

Alma: Alma Liberty Festival – Event is from 5-9:15 p.m. at the Alma Aquatic Park.

Eureka Springs: City Fireworks Display – Event is from 8-9 p.m.