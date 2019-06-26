× Kitten Rescued By Troopers On I-49 Gets A New Family — And A New Name

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — It’s official: The kitten rescued on Interstate 49 Tuesday (June 25) by two Arkansas State Police troopers has a name.

Meet Freeway.

The orange-and-white kitten was found cowering along a barrier on Interstate 49 near U.S. 412 in Springdale. He was rescued by Lt. Matt Toon and Capt. David Cooper.

After spending the night at the vet, the kitten was taken to the Troop L headquarters in Springdale on Wednesday, where he’ll spend the day before going home to meet his new family — that of Capt. David Cooper, one of his rescuers.

Cooper had asked for the public’s help in naming the little kitten.

“It was a tough decision, but Captain Cooper (and more importantly, his daughter) have chosen Freeway as the name of the kitten rescued from the middle of Interstate 49 yesterday,” State Police said Wednesday morning in a Facebook post.

After announcing the kitten’s name, State Police also named off some of the troopers’ other top picks: Trooper, Barry, MiniCoop and The Fuzz.