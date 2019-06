SPIRO, Okla. (KFSM) — One man is dead after his 4-wheeler crashed into a tree in Spiro, Oklahoma.

According to a police report, Joshua Mentzer, 39, was driving northbound on Rhino Road when he went over Cache Creek Bridge “too fast”, lost control and ran into a tree.

The report says Mentzer was not wearing a helmet.

Mentzer died on the way to the hospital.