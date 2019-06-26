× Police: Fayetteville Woman Sprayed Infants With Pepper Spray During Argument

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville woman is accused of attacking a woman and her two infants with a can of pepper spray while the kids were strapped into their car-seats.

Ta’kyria Barber, 18, was arrested in connection with two counts of second-degree battery, two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and engaging in violent criminal group activity.

The woman said she was parked outside the Highpoint Apartments on Curtis Avenue around 4:08 p.m. Tuesday (June 26) when Barber and a handful of others approached her car and started yelling at her, according to Fayetteville police.

Witnesses said they heard Barber yell “f*** you and your babies” before spraying the inside of the woman’s car.

Police said the infants and their mother received direct blasts of pepper spray to their faces.

The woman said she tried to move away from the car but was knocked to the ground attacked. She said a friend then pulled the kids from the car while Barber and others ran off, according to an arrest report.

The 6-month-old was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center while the 2-month-old was taken to Northwest Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Springdale.

Police noted both babies had blemishes on their faces and bodies “consistent with exposure to pepper spray,” according to the report.

An update on their conditions wasn’t immediately available.

Barber is free on a $5,000 bond. She has a hearing July 22 in Washington County Circuit Court.

In Arkansas, second-degree battery is a Class D felony, which is punishable by up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.