Rodeo Of The Ozarks Underway In Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Rodeo of the Ozarks is underway as cowboys, cowgirls and people from all over the community came out to enjoy a weekend full of events.

The 75th annual Rodeo of the Ozarks kicked off Wednesday (June 26) and the stadium was packed.

Whether it's your first time or your tenth time at the rodeo, there is something for everyone.

"Watching everybody smile and have fun when they are racing and doing stuff like that," Weston Bidwell said.

Food, music and performances happen all night long but many agree one event could be the most entertaining.

"It’s one of our friends first time at the rodeo and so we just wanted to have fun and he loves to mutton bust," Kaycee Powell said.

Mutton Bustin' is when children hop on a sheep and hang on for dear life. The winner is chosen based on riding skills and one mom says her son always loves participating in the event.

"They just come up laughing you know even though they are falling off they love it and they all beaming and love it," Lauren Goedereis said.

While Mutton Bustin' might make some moms in the crowd a little nervous, it's always a crowd pleaser.

"I’m sure the moms are going oh my gosh you know because the kids are falling off so it’s funny and you know the ones that really ride good you just get excited for them," Goedereis said.

There's many more events and activities for all ages going on throughout the weekend. On Saturday (June 29) the rodeo parade starts off the last day and will finish with fireworks.