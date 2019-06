ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are looking for a suspect they say stole power tools from Home Depot in Rogers.

Police say on March 19 and June 19 the suspect in the photographs shoplifted the power tools at the Home Depot on South 46th Street and left in a white pick up truck.

If you have any information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts you’re asked to contact the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141, attention MPO Hall.

The case is documented under CR 2019-3988.