FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — A semi-truck crossing railroad tracks on North A Street in Fort Smith was hit by a train.

The train crashed into the semi where the trailer begins and knocked it on its side.

Fire crews were able to get the semi driver out and he walked away from the scene with no injuries.

According to Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department, there are no apparent injuries.

The crash is causing traffic to back up.

This is a developing story, stay with 5NEWS for updates.