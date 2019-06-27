× A ‘Spark’ Kicks Off BITE NW Arkansas Three-Day Food Festival

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — BITE NW Arkansas, a three-day food festival, kicked off Wednesday (June 26) at the 8th Street Market in Bentonville and tempted the taste buds of patrons with food and drink from food truck to fine-dining restaurants.

New this year, Bite Onsite @ the LPGA will offer those attending the golf tournament a chance to sample dishes from some of the area’s best restaurants. The event is being held Saturday (June 29) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hub479 and is considered an extension of the full BITE NW Arkansas festival.

Tickets for BITE Onsite are available now for $20 at the Championship website. Those who have already purchased golf tickets for the day can buy an upgraded ticket for $10 by calling the Tournament Office at (479) 250-9195. Tickets are limited.

BITE NW Arkansas is being held as part of Walmart’s NWA Championship Week, which is highlighted by the LPGA Tournament play taking place at the Pinnacle Hills Country Club in Rogers.

BITE is made up of three events: Spark, Discover and Craft. Wednesday night started with Spark, which featured international flavors from a variety of cultures. Participants in the event included coffee houses, brew pubs, sandwich shops and international cuisine restaurants, among others.

BITE Discover takes place tonight (June 28) and features top area restaurants with world-class dishes and cuisine. The event includes cooking demonstrations in partnership with the James Beard Foundation Impact Programs team at the Brightwater Culinary School in Bentonville.

The event will conclude on Friday (June 28) with crafty cuisine from local restaurants and vendors, from craft beers and brews to unique burgers and appetizers from local restaurants, pubs and even food trucks.

All three events are sold out for the year. More information is available at the event’s website.