Adventure Arkansas: Fireworks Treasure Hunt

Fireworks tents are popping up all over the area ahead of the Fourth of July. You can buy several rockets and fountains, but one shop is continuing their annual fireworks treasure hunt. Dairy Farm Fireworks has a geocaching event that will hide winning tickets throughout Northwest Arkansas, one a day leading up to July 4th.

See instructions below video:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dairy Farm Fireworks: TAP HERE

HOW TO REGISTER

-Create account on their website after scrolling down and clicking "Geo-Cache Game."

HOW TO PLAY

-Check the forum for updates to Day events. Sign up for notifications (subscribing to posts). Check their Facebook page for updates.

-Search the geocaching coordinates and head to that location. The target will be located within 200 feet of the geo-coordinates.

-Check to see if the forum or posts have any additional clues.

-If you find the winning ticket, bring it to Dairy Farm Fireworks tent in West Fork next to Harps off I-49 to redeem your fireworks prize.

-If you are unable to find the ticket or someone else found it first, take a picture of where of the target area. This will submit you in the drawing for the Grand Prize fireworks package. You must participate every day to qualify.

-Matt