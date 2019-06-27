× Apple Recalling 15-Inch MacBook Pro Laptops Due To Fire Hazard

(KFSM) — Apple has announced a recall of its 15-inch MacBook Pro computers because the batteries can pose a fire hazard.

The recall was announced Thursday on about 432,000 computers sold in the U.S., and another 26,000 sold in Canada.

According to recall data posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the laptops are being recalled because the batteries in particular models of the computer can overheat and pose a fire hazard.

Apple has received 26 reports of laptop batteries overheating, including five reports of minor burns, one report of smoke inhalation and 17 reports of minor damage to nearby personal property.

The laptops were sold at Apple and electronic stores nationwide, as well as online at Apple.com, from September 2015 to February 2017 at a starting price of about $2,000.

Consumers who have the laptops should stop using the computers immediately and contact Apple to schedule a free repair.

Those who believe their laptop may be subject to the recall can check using the computer’s serial number at Apple’s recall website. The serial number is located on the underside of the laptop or by choosing “About This Mac” from the Apple menu. The recall only covers MacBook Pro 15-inch models with certain serial numbers.