Elevated E. Coli Levels Close Horseshoe Bend Campground, Swim Beach On Beaver Lake

ROGERS (KFSM) — The Horseshoe Bend Campground and swim beach have been closed after elevated levels of e. coli were found there.

The Beaver Project Office of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced the closures on Thursday morning (June 27). Both are closed until further notice, the Corps said.

The closure is because higher-than-acceptable levels of e.coli were found during routine testing by the Arkansas Department of Health.

Other swim beaches not affected by high water are still available.

The Horseshoe Bend areas will reopen once the bacteria levels have returned to an acceptable range, the Corps said.

Information on recreation areas at Beaver Lake can be found here. Information on areas closed due to high water are available here.