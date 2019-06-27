Fayetteville School Board Vice President Resigns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Fayetteville School Board Vice President is stepping down from her position.

According to a Facebook post from the board, Traci Farrah is resigning at the end of this month.

In the post, Farrah wrote the following:

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve on the Board of Education in the Fayetteville School District,” said Farrah. “We are so blessed to have such dynamic teachers, leadership, and staff working in our district and continually providing a superior education for all kids. I have enjoyed my board service, and I am thankful to have been a part of such a great district.” "The Board of Education is thankful for Traci's service to the Fayetteville Public School District, and we will miss her presence as a friend and colleague, said Justin Eichmann, president of the Fayetteville Board of Education. “Traci has a strong belief in public education, and the Board of Education will work to make sure that the appointed replacement for her position is somebody who shares this belief and is dedicated to this service." “I am grateful to Mrs. Farrah for her service to Fayetteville Public Schools and our Board of Education,” said Dr. John L Colbert, Superintendent of Schools. She has helped lead the district through several projects during her school board tenure, including the completion of the transformation of Fayetteville High School. We wish her well in her future endeavors.”

Farrah currently serves zone four.

The board will now appoint someone to fill the seat until the next election in March 2020.