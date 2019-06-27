Fisher-Price Recalls 71,000 Inclined Infant Sleepers

Posted 12:14 pm, June 27, 2019, by , Updated at 12:34PM, June 27, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — Fisher-Price has recalled 71,000 inclined sleeper accessories because infants can roll from their backs to their stomachs on inclined sleep products, risking injury or death.

There have been no reported injuries or deaths related to the sleeper accessory with Fisher-Price’s Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards, but more than 30 infant fatalities have been reported on other, similarly inclined sleep products including the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleeper.

A government consumer protection agency said that consumers should immediately stop using the inclined sleeper and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher.

The Fisher-Price play yard involved in the recall includes model numbers CBV60, CHP86, CHR06, CJK24 and DJD11.

Consumers can go to www.service.mattel.com and click on “Recalls & Safety Alerts” or call 800-432-5437 during regular business hours for more information.

