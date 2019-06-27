× Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority, Former Director In Mediation Over Wrongful Termination Claim

(TB&P) — The Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority Board of Trustees agreed to allow the board’s attorney to enter into mediation with Ivy Owen’s attorney regarding a wrongful termination claim following an executive session at the board’s regular meeting Thursday (June 20).

Owen, the face and often evangelical voice of the Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority (FCRA) for more than 11 years, was terminated from the position Feb. 21 by the board, who said Owen was no longer able to fulfill his responsibilities due to health issues and thus would no longer be employed by FCRA. The board announce the change in leadership Feb. 26.

“This decision was not made lightly. The trustees took all factors into account before voting. We all wish him the best and hope he will enjoy a full recovery in the future,” Dean Gibson, board chairman, said at the time of the announcement. “The trust believed Ivy’s health had become an issue that kept him from doing the job we needed him to do.”

