Fort Smith Athletics Director Dr. Darren McKinney Reassigned By District

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) – Just a week after wrapping up his third full year on the job, Dr. Darren McKinney was reassigned from his post as athletics director by the Fort Smith Public Schools.

McKinney, who has been with the school district since 2005, has been forced into a new role as the district’s first Director of Technology Operations according to a district release.

A spokesperson for the Fort Smith school district said they would not discuss the reason for the move as it was a personnel decision.

During his three years as athletics director, McKinney saw both Northside and Southside get voter approval for a new basketball arena while he hired numerous head coaches, including new boys and girls basketball at Southside in the past month.

Earlier this month, the Arkansas Activities Association announced that the Fort Smith schools would be split into different conferences. Multiple sources have told 5NEWS that the school district plans to appeal that decision.

McKinney replaced longtime Fort Smith athletics director Jim Rowland in June 2017. Rowland retired after 25 years as AD and 53 years in the school district.