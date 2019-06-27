Gaby Lopez Growing Each Year As Professional Golfer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) - Gaby Lopez won her first LPGA tournament back in November of 2018. The victory came in Hainan, China at the Blue Bay LPGA.

That was a big turning point for the former Razorback, one that fellow professional golfers picked up on.

"I’ve played with Gabby a couple of times already this year and she’s playing probably some of the best golf of her career," said mentor Stacy Lewis. "So I’m excited for her, she seems to have kind of come into her own in her personal life and just being comfortable traveling and being on tour."

Probably the most solid I’ve ever had in my career," Lopez agreed. "I’ve had some really good weeks and then some funky weeks but you know, it’s part of the season. It’s not gonna be great every single week."

"It takes a couple of years of learning so I’m excited to see what Gabby can do because she’s really trending in a really good direction right now," Lewis explained.

"I feel that I’ve learned a lot about Gabby under pressure and different scenarios. I think it’s just very cool to see how I grow and how I learn about myself," said Lopez, who's had a number of top fives and top tens this season.

One driving factor for Lopez is getting back to the Tokyo Olympics in the summer of 2020 to represent Mexico. That's something she has in common with countrywoman and fellow Razorback Maria Fassi.

"It would just be so nice and I know Gabby is up there too so getting to play with her as well and getting to represent Mexico would be so much fun," smiled Fassi.

Lopez tees off at 12:59 p.m. on the first tee in Friday's opening round of the 13th annual Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.