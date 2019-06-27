× Governor Creates Task Force To Study State’s Levee System

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday morning (June 27) that he was issuing an executive order to create a task force to study the state’s levee system in the wake of historic flooding.

The governor issued Executive Order 19-10 that creates the Arkansas Levee Task force to study and analyze the condition of the state’s levees.

The move comes after historic flooding on the Arkansas River in May and June breached several levees throughout the state, causing millions of dollars in damage. One of the largest breaches was the Holla Bend Levee in Yell County, which destroyed homes and businesses and threatened nearby towns and cities, including Dardanelle.

The governor also said he would request $10 million to be made available through the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management for immediate levee repair. The Arkansas Natural Resources Commission would serve as a consultant on the project.