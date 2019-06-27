Heavener Residents Address Water Issues At Town Hall Meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEAVENER, Okla. (KFSM) — Some Heavener residents are speaking out about the water issues in the city.

State Representative Lundy Kiger says that for the past two weeks he's received multiple calls from residents, business owners and industry leaders on the poor water quality, or lack of water.

On Thursday (June 27) city officials addressed the water issues residents are facing at a town hall meeting.

The meeting brought in about 80 people and about 2,000 more streamed it online.

At the end of the meeting, it was decided that a community group will be established to facilitate communication with the local government.

Kiger says his hope is that city leaders listen to what he is hearing and make the decision to do the right thing. He hopes to lay out an immediate plan to secure funding to replace the piping as well as any water treatment equipment needed to meet state and federal regulations.

"If you know me and some of you don't... if there's an issue we're gonna and we're not gonna try to hurt somebodies feelings then so be it," Kiger said. "We are going to fix this problem one way or another. I've watched it too long and you've lived with it too long and I'm gonna show you what you've been living with."

Another meeting will be held on Tuesday (July 2) at Heavener Public School's Performing Arts Center.

Kiger says he plans to include state and federal agencies over the next two weeks that may have an interest or direct oversight of municipal water quality for citizens.