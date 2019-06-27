Kindred Healthcare, Mercy Fort Smith Announce Plans For Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Rehabilitation services in the River Valley are about to get a major upgrade.

Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith announced plans Wednesday (June 26) for a new inpatient rehab hospital.

The hospital is still finalizing a location for the 49,000 square foot facility, which will feature 40 beds for patients.

Kindred will manage day-to-day operations of Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital Fort Smith. The new hospital will care for adults recovering from conditions such as stroke, neurological disease, injury to the brain or spinal cord and other debilitating illnesses or injuries.

“So we have an existing program inside the hospital but it’s not within the confines of an area that’s been designed specifically for the care of these patients so it’s really about making sure every facet of their environment is designed around making sure they maximize their ability to heal and get back to productive life,” said Ryan Gehrig, President of Mercy Hospital.

Currently, Mercy operates an inpatient rehab facility within the Fort Smith Hospital. Mercy also offers a full complement of outpatient rehab services.

Mercy is partnering with Kindred Healthcare to construct the new rehab facility and hope to begin construction sometime in the Fall. It’s estimated to cost about $23 million and will take about a year to build.