Man With Multiple Warrants Wanted In Van Buren After Fleeing From Police

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are trying to locate a man wanted for multiple warrants including fleeing in a vehicle and felony theft of property.

Van Buren Police say Casey Grant is a suspect in trailer thefts that happened this week.

Police say on Tuesday (June 25) officers were trying to pull Grant over, but he fled and drove the wrong way down Interstate-40 before rolling his vehicle.

Grant was last seen riding a red Harley Davidson motorcycle with license plate number 776CG. Police say he may be in the Clarksville area.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Van Buren Police Department, Criminal Investigation Division, at 479-474-1234.