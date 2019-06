WALDRON (KFSM) — A railroad repair means a major highway in Waldron will be closed today.

U.S. 71 will be closed while work is done on the railroad crossing there. The railroad crossing runs between Sweet Gum Lane and Rice Road in Waldron.

Slow travel times and delays can be expected as traffic is detoured around the repair.

Traffic will be detoured from U.S. 71 to a signed detour route on U.S. 71B through Waldron. Drivers are asked to follow the detour signs.