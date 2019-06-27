× Target Will Offer Discount To Teachers For School Supplies

Target is offering a 15 percent discount from July 13-20 to help teachers buy classroom supplies.

Teachers need to enter their teacher ID information on a verification form to confirm they are a teacher in order to get the coupon. Target said if more information is necessary, they will take any document that ties your name or email address to an education system. Interested teachers can also go in-store to a cashier for assistance.

The discount also applies to people who work in daycare centers, early childhood centers and home schools.

Teachers will receive their coupon through the email address they enter in the verification form.

Some items that are excluded from the discount include electronics, backpacks and lunch bags.