Thief Wearing ‘Jason’ Mask, Scrubs, Bed Sheet Recorded Stealing Statue From New Orleans Porch

Posted 5:00 am, June 27, 2019, by

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is looking for a person who was recorded by a New Orleans homeowner’s security system stealing a decoration from the home’s porch while wearing a mask and wrapped in a bed sheet.

The unidentified thief can be seen on the bizarre video walking slowly toward the home in the 2500 block of Joseph Street around 4 a.m. June 10 wearing what the NOPD described as a “Jason” mask.

The thief also appears to be wearing hospital scrubs beneath the bedsheet.

After looking around the porch for a few moments, the thief bends down, grabs a rabbit statue, and wanders off with the decoration.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.