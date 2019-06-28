11-Year-Old Expands Her Charity Granting Wishes To Nursing Home Residents In Harrison

11-year-old Ruby Chitsey. Photo Courtesy: CBS News.

HARRISON, Ark. (CBS) — At a nursing home in northwest, Arkansas, CBS News found a gem named Ruby. As we first reported in March, 11-year-old Ruby Chitsey likes to go to work with her mom.

Amanda is a nurse who travels to several nursing homes in the area. It was on one of those visits, that Ruby started going up to residents with her notepad, asking “if you could have any three things, what would they be?” Ruby says she was mostly just curious what they’d say.

“I was very surprised. I thought people would say money, houses, a Lamborghini,” she said.

But instead, here’s what she got: Electric razor, new shoes, Vienna sausage, for some reason a lot of people asked for Vienna sausage and other really basic items.

“Like, that’s all they wanted. And I really decided that I needed to do something,” Ruby said.

