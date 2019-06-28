Fayetteville Police Looking For Credit Card Thieves

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are looking for suspects accused of using stolen checks and credit cards around the area.

According to Fayetteville Police, the people in the photos used stolen credit cards and checks at Walgreens and local banks. The thieves used the stolen goods to purchase gift cards.

Police say the thieves might be wearing disguises such as wigs and were caught on camera driving a silver SUV.

If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to call Detective P. Lee at 479-587-3520.