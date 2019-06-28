Fayetteville Police Looking For Credit Card Thieves

Posted 3:35 pm, June 28, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

Inline

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are looking for suspects accused of using stolen checks and credit cards around the area.

According to Fayetteville Police, the people in the photos used stolen credit cards and checks at Walgreens and local banks. The thieves used the stolen goods to purchase gift cards.

Police say the thieves might be wearing disguises such as wigs and were caught on camera driving a silver SUV.

If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to call Detective P. Lee at 479-587-3520.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.