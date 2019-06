FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are looking for a suspect they say stole from garages and cars in a Fayetteville neighborhood.

The suspect has been caught on video riding a bike around the Clabber Creek Subdivision and taking items from resident’s vehicles and garages.

If you have any information on who the suspect is or their whereabouts, you’re asked to call Detective R. Knotts at 479-587-3520.