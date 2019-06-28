Hazen’s Toll Commits To Razorbacks
HAZEN (KFSM) – Arkansas added another commitment for the 2020 recruiting class as Hazen defensive end Blayne Toll pledged to the Razorbacks on Friday afternoon.
Toll, a 6-foot-5, 244 pound prospect, picked the Hogs over offers from Ole Miss, Tennessee, Oklahoma and others.
COMMITTED 🐗 pic.twitter.com/J5vRDuI5kY
— Blayne Toll (@theblaynetoll) June 28, 2019
Toll led Hazen to the 2A state championship game in 2018 as the Hornets finished with a 13-1 record. On May 2, Toll announced a top-five college choices of Arkansas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Oklahoma and Memphis but decided to stay in-state with the Hogs.