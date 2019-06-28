Hazen’s Toll Commits To Razorbacks

Courtesy: Twitter @theblaynetoll

HAZEN (KFSM) – Arkansas added another commitment for the 2020 recruiting class as Hazen defensive end Blayne Toll pledged to the Razorbacks on Friday afternoon.

Toll, a 6-foot-5, 244 pound prospect, picked the Hogs over offers from Ole Miss, Tennessee, Oklahoma and others.

Toll led Hazen to the 2A state championship game in 2018 as the Hornets finished with a 13-1 record. On May 2, Toll announced a top-five college choices of Arkansas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Oklahoma and Memphis but decided to stay in-state with the Hogs.

