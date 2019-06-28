× Inbee Park Leading NWA Championship In Opening Round

ROGERS (KFSM) – The first round of the NWA Championship teed off this morning, and 2013 winner Inbee Park (South Korea) sits atop the leaderboard as the first groups start to finish up.

Park sits a stroke ahead of her competition at -9. Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong (Thailand) and Carlota Ciganda (Spain) are tied for second at -8.

Stacy Lewis leads the pack for Arkansas alum, finishing the first round at -3. Kaylee Benton and Alana Uriell finished at par. In her professional debut in the Natural State, defending NCAA champion Maria Fassi hit +1.

Gaby Lopez and Dylan Kim are currently still in play. 5NEWS will continue to keep you updated with leaders as the day wraps up.