Inbee Park Leading NWA Championship In Opening Round

Posted 3:33 pm, June 28, 2019, by , Updated at 03:36PM, June 28, 2019

ROGERS (KFSM) – The first round of the NWA Championship teed off this morning, and 2013 winner Inbee Park (South Korea) sits atop the leaderboard as the first groups start to finish up.

Park sits a stroke ahead of her competition at -9. Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong (Thailand) and Carlota Ciganda (Spain) are tied for second at -8.

Stacy Lewis leads the pack for Arkansas alum, finishing the first round at -3. Kaylee Benton and Alana Uriell finished at par. In her professional debut in the Natural State, defending NCAA champion Maria Fassi hit +1.

Gaby Lopez and Dylan Kim are currently still in play. 5NEWS will continue to keep you updated with leaders as the day wraps up.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.