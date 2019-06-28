Inspections To Close Lanes Of I-540 Over Arkansas River Sunday

Posted 4:43 am, June 28, 2019, by , Updated at 04:47AM, June 28, 2019

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A routine bridge inspection will mean lane closures for Interstate 540 over the Arkansas River.

Crews will close alternating lanes across the Arkansas River starting at 7 a.m. on Sunday (June 30) and continuing until 4:30 p.m., weather permitting. Crews will begin in the southbound lane and will transition to the northbound lane later in the day.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area. Traffic will be controlled with signage and barrels, but be cautious of crew members on the bridge.

Additional information can be found on iDriveArkansas.com or ArDOT.gov. Closures can also be found on Twitter at @myArDOT.

