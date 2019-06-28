Sam Terry To Be Sworn In As A State District Court Judge In Sebastian County

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — At the beginning of July, Sam Terry will be sworn in as a State District Court Judge in Courtroom 102 of the Sebastian County Courts Facility in Fort Smith.

Terry is an attorney at the Trust Department of First National Bank of Fort Smith, where he serves as an assistant vice president and trust officer. Terry previously was engaged in law practice and also served as a full-time deputy prosecuting attorney in Sebastian County, and as a law clerk to United States District Judge P.K. Holmes III.

Terry is also an active member and past president of the Sebastian County Bar Association, president of the board of the Children’s Emergency Shelter Foundation, former president of the board of the HOPE Humane Society, and a former member and past chairman of the Sebastian County Board of Election Commissioners.

He earned his juris doctor and bachelor’s degrees from the University of Arkansas.

“It is humbling to receive this appointment, and I appreciate Governor Hutchinson’s confidence in me. I look forward to getting to work for the citizens of Sebastian County in my new role as a District Court Judge. I will always treat parties with dignity and respect, and will strive to ensure equity in the decisions I make as a judge,” Terry said.