WATCH: Hot, Sunny Trend Continues

The weather pattern brings us summer-like temperatures and humidity today and through the weekend. Isolated storm chances are possible in the afternoon, too.

Temperatures will climb into the 80s quickly this morning, and will be near 90 degrees for the afternoon.

High dewpoints will make the air humid throughout the day. This will cause feel-like temperatures to be near 100 degrees. If the dewpoints rise at all, the heat indices will push the heat advisory level.

Today will be mainly dry, with plenty of sunshine and a few clouds. However, a few isolated showers and storms may develop in the afternoon and disappear after sunset.

-Sabrina