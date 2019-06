WEST FORK (KFSM) — West Fork Police are now confirming that the escaped inmate Robert Kenneth Barber Jr. has been arrested.

Barber Jr. escaped from police custody near the West Fork exit of Interstate 49 on Friday (June 28th).

Police said Barber still had handcuffs on when he escaped.

He was arrested in Fayetteville this morning (June 30th) and is currently being held at Washington County Jail.