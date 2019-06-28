West Fork Police Searching For Man Who Escaped During Traffic Stop

WEST FORK (KFSM) — West Fork Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who fled from them during a traffic stop.

Police are looking for Robert Kenneth Barber Jr., who escaped from police custody near the West Fork exit of Interstate 540. He was last spotted about 9 a.m. on Smith Street in West Fork.

Police said Barber still had handcuffs on when he escaped, but they don’t know if he’s been able to get out of them.

Barber should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police said. Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.