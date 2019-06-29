2-year-old boy dies, 3 others sickened by E. coli at San Diego County Fair

(CBS) — A 2-year-old boy has died and three others were sickened after contraction the E. coli bacteria at the San Diego County Fair, local health officials said.

The exact source of the bacteria is still under investigation, but all four reported having contact with animals at the fair.

A Friday night release from the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced four confirmed cases linked to animal contact.

While three cases didn’t result in hospitalization, a 2-year-old boy was hospitalized and died from a complication on June 24.

To read the full CBS article, click here.

