Crowded Leaderboard Headed Into Final Day of NWA Championship

ROGERS (KFSM) – After two days of low scores at the NWA Championships, Sunday is shaping up to be a barnburner. Sung Hyun Park and Carlota Ciganda are tied at the top at 13-under par, while seven players are tied for second place, just two strokes back at -11.

“I try not to watch much, but at the end I saw that I was leading, and there’s still lot’s of golf to play,” said Ciganda. “We have too play tomorrow, and you can go really low here, so obviously it’s nice to be up there, but I think there’s a lot of good players up there so nothing’s done yet.”

Overall, 26 players are within five strokes of the lead. For Daniela Darquea, just two strokes off the lead, Sunday is huge.

“It`s very special. I’ve always dreamed of winning an LPGA event, I always dreamed to just play here, so obviously winning would be a very special thing for me.”

Linnea Strom, also tied for second, tries not to focus too much on anything but herself.

“I need to just go out there tomorrow and enjoy it, hopefully I play as steady as I did today and just give myself good chances out there.”

The final group tees off at 12:50pm Sunday at Pinnacle Country Club.

Just two Razorbacks made the cut, as Stacy Lewis (-6, 9:30 a.m.) and Gaby Lopez (-8, 11:00 a.m.) tee off on Sunday morning.