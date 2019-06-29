Extortion Count Dropped Against Oklahoma State Highway Patrol Captain

Posted 3:43 pm, June 29, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped an extortion charge against an Oklahoma Highway Patrol captain who had been accused of trying to blackmail the commissioner of the state Department of Public Safety.

The Oklahoman reports that the case against Capt. Troy German was dismissed on Friday after he agreed to retire.

The office of Attorney General Mike Hunter says the charge was dropped at the request of the Highway Patrol and the course of action was in the best interest of the department moving forward.

German’s attorney, Michael Johnson, says “this was a good resolution for all parties.”

Authorities had accused German of threatening to release evidence of Highway Patrol misconduct if DPS Commissioner Rusty Rhoades didn’t promote him or appoint him to a state office.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.