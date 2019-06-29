× Stray Storms Continue As Cut-Off Low Lingers

Hot and humid weather sticks around, with the slight chance for a passing shower or storm.

Sunday – Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with an isolated storm

Friday – Next Weekend: Storm chances increase

VIDEO FORECAST

WEATHER SETUP – A LOST LOW

A ridge of high pressure has built itself over much of the United States, however, an upper-level low pressure system is trapped inside it, sparking isolated storms. In fact with little wind to steer it, the system is retrograding westward. As long as it stays near the Red River Basin, one or two isolated storms are possible in Oklahoma and Arkansas. Eventually the jet stream will dip south and carry the rain out.

NORTHWEST FLOW

Cooler air in the higher levels of the atmosphere arrives by next weekend, which will increase instability and increase storm chances.

RAIN CHANCES THIS WEEK

No major systems will be swinging through for the next week, keeping rain chances low, but not zero.

WARM WEATHER CONTINUES

Highs near 90 degrees continue through the rest of the weekend and most of next week.

Sunday Highs:

-Matt