WATCH: Warm, Humid Saturday

The trend of heat, humidity, and isolated rain chances continue this weekend. Humidity becomes more tolerable next week as stormy weather arrives.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today's temperatures will be near 90 degrees. The air temperature will be a few degrees lower than yesterday's. Humidity still runs high, so feel-like temperatures will be in the upper 90s.

An isolated shower or storm is possible through the morning and afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, and it won't be a washout. After sunset, rain chances diminish.

-Sabrina