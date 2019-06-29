Woman Dies During Flash Flooding In McDonald County

ANDERSON, Mo. — The McDonald County Emergency Management Agency posted to its Facebook that search crews found the body of a Missouri woman who went missing during last week’s flooding.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol released an incident report that stated Linda Kuykendall, 64, was swept away from a building last Sunday (June 23) and wasn’t found until this morning (June 29).

Kuykendall was declared dead at the scene according to the report.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that this was Troop D’s third drowning of the month and fifth drowning of the year.