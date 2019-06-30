FULL INTERVIEW: Stacy Lewis Wraps Up Weekend At NWA Championship
-
A New Mother, Stacy Lewis Has Different Perspective On Golf
-
Inbee Park Leads NWA Championship After Opening Round
-
Crowded Leaderboard Headed Into Final Day of NWA Championship
-
Fassi Makes Professional Debut In Arkansas
-
Gaby Lopez Growing Each Year As Professional Golfer
-
-
The Blessings Continues Preparations For NCAA Championships
-
A ‘Spark’ Kicks Off BITE NW Arkansas Three-Day Food Festival
-
FULL INTERVIEW: Dave Van Horn Previews LSU
-
Razorbacks’ Maria Fassi Wins NCAA Individual Title
-
WATCH: Sunny Today, Rain Returns This Weekend
-
-
Nesbit Named SEC Freshman Of The Week
-
CNN Sports Anchor Loses March Madness Bet To 4-Year-Old, Dresses Up As Her Favorite Disney Character
-
Maria Fassi Excited For 1st NWA Championship As Pro